Thai protesters use inflatable ducks as shields

Demonstrators in Thailand used inflatable ducks to shield themselves as thousands rallied outside the country's Parliament in Bangkok.
0:57 | 11/19/20

Transcript for Thai protesters use inflatable ducks as shields
