Thousands of animals believed to be dead after fire

More
A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator says.
1:03 | 04/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of animals believed to be dead after fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator says. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76837335","title":"Thousands of animals believed to be dead after fire ","url":"/International/video/thousands-animals-believed-dead-fire-76837335"}