Boeing 737 aircrafts parked more than a week, including nearly 2,000 planes, will be inspected due to reports of engines shutting down.

Over 40M Americans lost jobs in 10 weeks as more companies announce layoffs

American Airlines will cut 30% of its management staff, Boeing will shed about 10% of its workforce and Amtrak is cutting 20% as another 2 million Americans filed new unemployment claims.