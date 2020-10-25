Thousands protest in Belarus as opposition calls for Lukashenko to resign

An estimated 100,000 protesters marched peacefully through Minsk, demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko resign or face a national strike.
0:42 | 10/25/20

