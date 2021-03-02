Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil pandemic playbook

More
The protocols include regular testing and temperature checks.
0:48 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil pandemic playbook

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"The protocols include regular testing and temperature checks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75665951","title":"Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil pandemic playbook","url":"/International/video/tokyo-olympics-organizers-unveil-pandemic-playbook-75665951"}