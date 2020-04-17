Tornados, coronavirus nurses hailed, Easter Sunday: The Week in Pictures

A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
2:31 | 04/17/20

Transcript for Tornados, coronavirus nurses hailed, Easter Sunday: The Week in Pictures
