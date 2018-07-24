Transcript for Toronto community mourns deadly shooting

GO you're right there at the scene with the shootings happen in judging from the wall behind you there's been quite an outpouring of community supports. Uh oh you hire an absolutely we are here on Danforth and damped fourth. Is what they called the center of Greek town as you mentioned take a look at this this was a construction site. That's sort of turned into an impromptu memorial here Wi fi that we or Danforth strong. We stand together lots of messages from the community what I want to do right now. It's sort of walk down the street because police say that it was along this street where that shooter actually started shooting at different businesses. And we're gonna approach ominous turn around here just make it easier for our photographer might ripple here we're gonna walk over here. Because this is the Alexander the Great park. And and actually gonna try to lower my voice here to be a little respectful because this is the site where a lot of people are coming. Two to mourn what happened and in this particular. Park is where one of those victims actually died eighteen year old priest balance. If we come around here we can show you what's going on here we believe that within this area in fact some neighbors who live in those apartments there. They actually came out to help her one of one of the men in their who lived in that building he came out and he sees his son. Giving her CPR and you can see on the street right here Reese. And that memorial here love for all hatred for none is with some of the messages here are our in this community. There was also what ten year old Aron a ten year old who died and it was just a long over the street here. At another cafe what we know right now is that thirteen people. Were injured in total two died that eighteen year old and that's ten year old little girl. And GO we now know the identity of the suspect do we know anything more. About this gunman are they any closer to understanding why this happened. But what we know right now that he's the man from Toronto let's cross the street here we can. We know that you demand from Toronto he's 29 years old. Com and by the way he was found dead it's unclear if police shot him more. Or if he killed himself but he was found dead in this area so as far as him being a threat anymore. Clearly not the case but we know he's at 49 year old man and we actually and I'm walking down here just you can see how far he went he just kept. Walking walking walking all along this and shooting at different businesses that's what police say. But I won a pop up on your screen right now a statement from the family because the family has issued a statement and this is what it says in part. Our hearts or in pieces for the victims and for our city our son had severe. Mental health challenges struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. Walt we did our best to seek help for him. We could never imagine. That this would be his devastating and destructive and so clearly the family is pointing two mental health issues but police are not ruling anything out just yet. Including the possibility of terrorism. One defeat right now because you see over there says thanks for you probably can't see it because of the fun but it does. Thank you for visiting and police say that he went past that sign. And went to a coffee shop they are in nearby so really just an incredibly long walk it's it's a miracle that more people. Weren't hurt by this but no doubt the investigation is intense and it continues there. ABC's Jim we need as right there on what is an expansive crime scene. In the Greek town neighborhood of Toronto.

