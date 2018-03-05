Toronto police investigating prank that left car dangling from bridge

The city's mayor had no plausible explanation for how the situation may have occurred.
05/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Toronto police investigating prank that left car dangling from bridge
We're back with a mystery in Toronto can you figure out why this car was dangling from a bridge five stories off the ground. Some people in the area thought it was part of a movie shoot. The police say it how many permits for shooting in the area they think it was a prank eventually cut the card down not sure how come there but they're trying to find those responsible pretty elaborate.

