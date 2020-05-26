Tourists flock back to Venice, wearing masks while taking photographs

More
The Italian city is easing its lockdown restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:24 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tourists flock back to Venice, wearing masks while taking photographs
And and. A and. Time. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"The Italian city is easing its lockdown restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70886100","title":"Tourists flock back to Venice, wearing masks while taking photographs","url":"/International/video/tourists-flock-back-venice-wearing-masks-taking-photographs-70886100"}