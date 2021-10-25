Tourists and locals wade through flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice

Tourists wore shoe covers to wade through Venice's flooded St. Mark's Square in Italy, during a period of seasonal high water that occurs during this time of year.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live