Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Trainers prepare beluga whales for release into sea sanctuary
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Trainers prepare two beluga whales in captivity for their June release into the world's first open water sea sanctuary in Iceland. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70538430","title":"Trainers prepare beluga whales for release into sea sanctuary","url":"/International/video/trainers-prepare-beluga-whales-release-sea-sanctuary-70538430"}