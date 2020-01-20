Transcript for Travelers being tested in China amid coronavirus outbreak

And this is the high speed train station where the people are coming in having traveled in from mainland China which is where this fear is growing. About the corona virus problems so they are telling us they have now been. Walking through monitors on the way again and then randomly tested for temperature by either and in the forehead. Or in the years and if they have some higher temperature they said then they have to fill out these forms. And then a possibility they may be taken to a quarantine to test if there. Their temperature which could just be a flu maybe is a corona virus. And so they've been taken off the hospitals they are a lot more people being taken into the quarantines both here and certainly in mainland China. The big fear now to owes it could grow because. The end of this week is the Lunar New Year that's where people will absolutely change. The towns that they're in they're gonna move this visit their families. Just a vast number of people will be traveling in China and over the borders back and forth and flying to other countries. One of the of people that we've talked when they came out here was an American who said. He would travel as a tourist into China and he decided when this thing start to break out that he wanted to leave so he's heading home. To San Francisco it's a guided kind of frightening at all to you this that this is starting to spread. It costs quite going home I was ever write a series getting out of mainland for that reason that's one reason that would. So he would went to the would you make this decision when the numbers started what is certain countries and I was. Here's. State news.

