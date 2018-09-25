Transcript for Trump attacks China's trade practices in UN speech

The United States lost over three million manufacturing jobs nearly a quarter. Of all steel here's. And 60000. Factories after China joined the WTO. And we have racked up thirteen trillion dollars in trade deficits. Over the last two decades. But those days are over. We were no longer tolerate such abuse. We will not allow our workers to be victimized. Our companies to be cheated. And our wealth. To be plundered and transfer it. America will never apologize for protecting. Its citizens. The United States has just announced tariffs on another 200 million dollars. In Chinese made goods. For a total so far of 250 billion dollars. I have great respect and affection for my friend president she. Might have made clear our trade imbalance is just not acceptable. China's market distortions. And the way they deal. Cannot be tolerated. As my administration has demonstrated America will always act. In our national entrance.

