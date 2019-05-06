Transcript for Trump bans group tours, cruise ship stops to Cuba

That some administration has an ounce at new restrictions for Americans traveling to Cuba including a ban on cruise ships the new rules effective today. Also applied a group tour as the most private planes and boats national security advisor John Bolton says they're ending what he calls. Ville tourism by cutting off the Cuban government access to American dollars. This morning president trump is wrapping up his three day state visit to the UK by marking the 75 anniversary of and some protests.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.