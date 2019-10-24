Transcript for Trump declares major success in Syria, lifts sanctions on Turkey

Where she's now though to Syria and the crisis in that region after president trump yesterday declared a big success there. Following pulling out US troops in helping to broker a cease fire between Turkey in the Kurds. Here's a little bit of what he had to say about the situation. Turkey Syria. And all forms of the Kurds. Have been fighting floor centuries. We have done them make great service and we've done a great job. For all of them. And now we're getting out. Long time. We were supposed to be there for thirty days. That was almost ten years ago so it after thirty days. And now Willie supposed to be a very quick hit and let's get out and it was a quick hit except they stayed for almost ten years. Let someone else fight over this long. Blood stayed and sand. Sauls on this plane in the region let's bring in now James long when our foreign correspondent he's been traveling in Iraq James. I think so much for making the effort to be here I know you're on the move today doing some reporting. So wanted to check in with you after we heard the president's remarks. Give us it a fact check here it is his characterization of this very rosy situation. An accurate one. I'm not sore about but I think fundamentally the Kurdish people. Feel as though they've been betrayed they're trying to put a brave face on it we've seen tweets from general Muslim who runs the Kurdish forces the F the F saying thank you president trump ultimately. They've got to keep the Americans on side even though they're not going to be enough pot of gold in Syria where they desperately still. Need them you have president trump that framing this as some kind of peace deal that has engaged centuries of enmity between the kinds in the tax. When actually this was a deal that ended a war but he really started if you like by. Announcing the withdrawal of US troops and more than that both the US tacky deal and the Turkey Russia deal which builds on an original agreement Mike Pence struck. In techie who lost week. Essentially did you supplies the Turkish incursion into northern Syria that is how it's read by cuts so under the new Russia techie deal. The the types will be able to keep hold about twenty mile stretch that they took originally in that invasion and on top of that because of being told to move. From even more Tara tree. In a northern Syria they see this is a betrayal. You don't don't trump. He talked about. Bloodstain sound well you know all about money is cut its 111000 of them died fighting against nicest alongside the United States many more. What NJ it life changing debilitating injuries. You know we were all shocked and appalled at an NEA is watching. Crisis publicly behaved. Weston hostages in his orange jumpsuits who remember well those are images that Kurdish people seeing basically every week. Some pretty outrageous crimes committed against them by ice since the enslave and have their women for example such that this has been a long period all of you know an alliance between the United States. And because it just so abruptly come to an end. And I think that's the reason why people are so upset it's not necessary that Kurdish people thought that the United States is gonna remain here forever you know the idea that America has gonna police the world. And I think Americans like that I day and I think 'cause understand understand that's not a political reality either it's the speed at which this decision was taken which I think shocked people. I'm basically kind of not the air out of them. She is shocking and emotional the are representative of the Kurdish regional government was here in Washington last night by on outdoor rock Amman and met with her. She was he was very troubled by the situation going on where you are James and specifically mentioned conditions now. Potentially being ripe for the return resurgence of vices what sort of sense you get. On the ground there now that this could actually be happening. Yes so I think that this is there really really important point yet when we talk about Turkey. And it's all the fighting Syria are actually talking about two Turkish forces are talking about the official kind of cut Haitian military we took about the GD kind of mean this is that it uses to fight and it's a half. Many of them are extremists and many of them just to put it bluntly I basically ices. They may not pull themselves out that they off and it's these sort of jihadist extremist militias that are on the loose now enormous Syria to Turkey called tool wasn't. Kind of control. I'm not is a real danger they could link up with. Crisis flights is and others who have managed to escape from prisons we understand that hasn't been a huge breakout but nonetheless the security situation. Does remain pretty serious we've seen ice is propaganda channel celebrating the Kurdish withdrawals taunting the cuts for the Americans having betrayed them. So I think the conditions all right not just full licenses we understand it but it for these. On the extremist groups that Turkey is employing in northern Syria the hope is that Russia its role now very crucial in northern Syria. Could try to restrain the tax but. This is perhaps unleash something on this pot and all necessary we should go to remember. Walls the united is remains thankfully until now a pluralistic place where Christian and Arab. Would live side by side in minutes apiece during the Syrian civil war where women often. Overlooked and not in knots in Pallet on the pulse the region found themselves and palate in Kurdistan all about is on the line now. Off to the decision by the United States to put out its troops that are. Such such high stakes seems long men reporting live for us from Iraq James thank you so much stay safe over there as you continue. Your travels.

