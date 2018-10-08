Transcript for Trump doubles tariffs on steel, aluminum from Turkey

Hi I'm Meredith McGrath reporting from Berkeley Heights New Jersey where we've been covering president trump. On his week long working vacation. President trump is ramping not economic pressure on Turkey and the country's currency hits and all the time low. Against the US dollar from his golf club in baton minster president trump pleaded. I had just authorized a double Lena tariffs on steel and aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency the Turkish leader at flights rapidly downward against our very strong dollar. Aluminum will now be 20% and steal 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time from pleaded it's and traumatic escalation in tensions between the two NATO allies. And main point of contention Turkey not freeing American pastor injure brands and his been detained by Turkey for the past two years. Now just this week US and Turkish government officials Matt in washing ten but right now. No resolution seems to be inside. Merit McGraw ABC news New Jersey.

