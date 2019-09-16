-
Now Playing: Impact of Middle East tensions, auto workers’ strike in US
-
Now Playing: Iran fired cruise missiles at Saudi oil facility
-
Now Playing: Iran launches missiles, drones on Saudi oil facility: US
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on violence against transgender people
-
Now Playing: Democrats call for impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown rape accuser set to meet with NFL reps
-
Now Playing: General Motors employees go on strike
-
Now Playing: Woman held as sex slave, tortured in front of kids
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back after Saudi oil attacks
-
Now Playing: Suspected serial killer arrested after 14 years
-
Now Playing: 1 firefighter dead, 6 people hurt in Maine explosion
-
Now Playing: Aerial video shows Horseshoe Fire still raging in California
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pyrotechnics machine catches fire on field before NFL game
-
Now Playing: Mom speaks out on attempted home invasion caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Democratic 2020 candidates call for Kavanaugh impeachment
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Ric Ocasek
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown makes Patriots debut amid controversy
-
Now Playing: Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Sept. 16, 2019