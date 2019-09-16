Transcript for Trump fires back after Saudi oil attacks

And I want to go ahead and bring in Karen Travers at the White House. Karen good to see you I just want to ask you about the president's tweets about this attack and now about these oil prices. The president Kimberly today seems to be trying to ease concerns among consumers and among the markets about what a spike in oil prices me. Might mean very here and bad producers and buyers here in the United States the president was tweeting we don't need Middle Eastern oil and gas is Louise said. The reliance has shifted presidents and in fact we have very few tankers there but we will help our allies. Last night the president's weeded it just three words in one tweet plenty of oil that of course sent off. The add peanut gallery on social media reacting today but what president was trying to say is that people should not be concerned that with this. Facility out of commission potentially for several months as they do repairs that this would have a big hit here. The president as Lee said did say he authorized. The ability to tap into the strategic petroleum reserve. This is something that have not been census 2011. But he is there for just these types of six situations emergencies or when they're any concerns about. A break out or issues with global supplies. Get care and the back and forth in this relationship between the US and Iran is interesting because there was a potential. On the meeting for trump and president or Connie on later this month. Therein buzz about this after the G-7 summit in France where the French president men mama crow was trying to act as a go between to get the United States and Iran to a negotiating table and the dates that were circled on everyone's calendars were next week at the United Nations General Assembly both the president and president or honey will be in New York City for those meetings and there are a lot of speculation. And rumblings that. Their could be SI a meeting this is never confirmed as not on the president's official schedule yet. I haven't announced the full slate of meetings all have with world leaders next week. But certainly it seems it would be very surprising and difficult to see them going forward with this at this point. With tensions increasing over this reason why this weekend's attack. Right Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you for the updates we appreciate that.

