Transcript for Trump meets with Putin at G-20 summit

Now to Japan any surprising moment on day one of the G-20 summit president John face to face with Vladimir who in jokingly asked the Russian president not to meddle in the 20/20 election. It comes as world leaders discussed a range of hot button issues from terrorists to Iran's nuclear program. ABC's Karen Travers has the latest from Osaka Karen good morning. Good morning standing Kenneth president drum had that requests for Russian president Vladimir Putin but he delivered it with a smile and earlier today once again he showed he is paying very close attention. To that democratic primary campaign. I wasn't a stern warning. What prompted by a question from a reporter. Trump delivered a message to Russian president Vladimir Putin's. It was the first meeting between president from President Putin since the release of similar report which detailed how Russia interfered in the 2016. Election protection. Mr. trump emphasizing his strong relationship with the Russian leader even referring to him simply as Vladimir. They're a. Studies and are you got together. With election interference addressed in front of the cameras to presidents were set to discuss behind closed doors oh run Syria and Venezuela. Global hot spots for the US and Russia are on opposite sides. The jeetz when he is an economic summit but security issues and remarks. Or in Iran president Tran says he's in no rush to engage in diplomatic talks the and pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement but says he now wants to negotiate another deal Iran has so far rebuffed his outreach. In the end helpless you know what happened because great and it doesn't. We'll be hearing about it. The stakes are Heinz during Osaka but in between meetings the president. Had his night literally on the democratic debate in Miami. I just. Health care maximum health care was given to. A 100% of the illegal immigrants coming into our custody. And tomorrow president Tran sit down with China's president she'd to see if they can negotiate a trade the all the best case scenario here in Osaka may mean that they agree to another truce. Both sides agreeing to not move forward on threats of new tariffs Stephanie ABC's Karen Travers traveling with the president in Osaka thank you so much.

