-
Now Playing: US withdraws from United Nations Human Rights Council
-
Now Playing: Inside the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump participates in a call to action about the global drug problem at the UN
-
Now Playing: Celebrations, protests, and a high flying dog: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle reveals the ways she surprised Prince Harry on her wedding day
-
Now Playing: ABC News across the globe
-
Now Playing: Mexico's president-elect grounded on commercial plane for hours
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the disappearance of China's top actress, Fan Bingbing
-
Now Playing: Holy day rituals, highliners and a 'Message from Future': World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Puppies march in annual Chilean military parade
-
Now Playing: British prime minister says Brexit negotiations 'at an impasse'
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's mom joins the royal couple at luncheon
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs to 41 in the wake of Florence
-
Now Playing: Glacier collapsing in Greenland: Time lapse video
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured on Indian flight after plane loses cabin pressure
-
Now Playing: North and South Korean leaders cap 3-day summit with sacred mountain trek
-
Now Playing: Pups on parade, a holy day, Trump visits North Carolina: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Vladimir Putin takes a breath and fires sniper rifle
-
Now Playing: South Korean president wraps up 3-day Pyongyang visit
-
Now Playing: North and South Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit