Transcript for Trump, Putin conclude 2-hour meeting

Good morning again we're coming back on the air because president trunk then Vladimir Putin had just concluded their one on one meeting went for about two hours little over two hours a little longer than was expected as well. Only ninety minutes have been put in the schedule but the leaders sat down just the two of them with translators. For a little over two hours we see them now coming out. At the Presidential Palace. There in. Helsinki they're gonna have a working lunch now you see them. Where they're stabbed six K state Mike Pompeo there also Fiona hill. The staff expert on Russia on the net Security Council John Kelly White House chief of staff. And ambassador Jon Huntsman bash good about you John Bolton their flanking the president. Let him couldn't flanked by his aides as well. Waiting for the pool here to assemble. Not appear to believe you can. Going to be taking questions right now but they will be sitting down with the air. Delegations there and coming back for press conference we expect and about ninety minutes we will cover that as well for now I'm George Stephanopoulos in Helsinki.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.