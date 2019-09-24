Transcript for Trump to UN: 'No responsible government should subsidize Iran's blood lust'

The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace cooperation. And mutual gain with a role. But I will never fail. To defend. America's entrance. One of the greatest security threats facing peace loving nations today. Is the repressive. Regime in Iran. The regime's record of death and destruction. Is well known to us all. Not only is Iran the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism. But Iran's leaders are feeling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen. At the same time. The regime is squandering the nation's wealth and future in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons. And the means to deliver the we must never allow this. To happen. To stop Iran's path to nuclear weapons and missiles I withdrew the United States from the terrible Iran. Nuclear deal. Which has very little. Time remaining. Did not allow inspection. Of important sites. And did not covered. Ballistic missiles. Following our withdrawal. We have implemented. Severe economic sanctions. On the country. Hoping to free itself from sanctions the regime has escalated its violence. And unprovoked aggression. In response to a wrench recent attack on Saudi Arabian. Oil facilities. We just impose the highest level of sanctions. Runner on central bank and sovereign wealth fund. All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize. Our runs blood lust. As long as our runs menacing behavior continue sanctions. Will not be lifted. They will be tightened. Iran's leaders will have turned a proud nation into just another cautionary tale. What happens when a ruling class abandons his people and embarks on a crusade for. Personal power. And riches. For forty years the world has listened. To Iran's rulers. As they lash out and everyone else. For the problems they alone have created. They conduct. Ritual chants of death to America and traffic in. Monstrous. Anti semitism. Last year the country's supreme leaders stated Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor. That has to be removed and eradicated. It is possible and it will happen. America will never tolerate such and Tyson Medicaid. Fanatics along. He used hatred of Israel to distract from their own failures. Thankfully there is a growing recognition. In the wider. Middle East. That the countries of the region share a common interest in battling extremism. And unleashing. Economic opportunity. That is why it is so important to have full normalize relations. Between Israel and its neighbors. Only a relationship built on common interest mutual respect and religious tolerance can forge a better future. Iran's citizens deserve a government that cares about reducing poverty. Ending corruption. And increasing jobs not stealing their money. To fund. And massacre. Abroad and at home. They after four decades of failure. It is time for Iran's leaders to stepped. Forward and just up threatening other countries and focus on building up their own country. It is time for Iran's leaders. To finally put the Iranian people first.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.