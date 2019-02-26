-
Now Playing: Hanoi barber offers Trump and Kim haircuts for free
-
Now Playing: Hanoi prepares for US-North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Cardinal convicted of sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Nicolas Maduro says the U.S. is fabricating a crisis
-
Now Playing: Trump to touch down in Vietnam today
-
Now Playing: Top Vatican official convicted of assault
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan pet a horse, exchange cookbook with famous chef on Morocco tour
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Nicolas Maduro accuses US of fabricating a crisis
-
Now Playing: Responding to critics, Maduro says that Venezuela has the economic capacity to advanc
-
Now Playing: When confronted with UN report, Maduro accuses Tom Llamas of lying 'just like Trump'
-
Now Playing: Venezuela's Maduro: US planning military invasion to get him out
-
Now Playing: Trump sets off for Vietnam with high hopes for second summit
-
Now Playing: The Oscars, Carnival celebrations and a newborn giraffe: World in Photos, Feb. 25
-
Now Playing: Vatican wraps up historic summit
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry's trip to Morocco
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: VP Mike Pence to meet Venezuela's opposition leader
-
Now Playing: Trump leaves today for second summit with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Pope declares 'all-out war' against abuse