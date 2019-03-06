Transcript for Trump visits UK amid Brexit turmoil

We begin in the UK president troubled kicked off his three day official state visit today meeting the queen. A lot's of pomp and circumstance on the first day and sure to be a heavy dose of politics. And protest. Later that's. President charmed right there live with Prince Charles as we're seeing right now so I want to bring in Jordan bulbs in London. Majority in this morning seems Joseph went pretty well. But the president already having some controversy. Especially when Megan Markel and the mayor of London right. Kimberly the president hadn't even landing yet and he was party sparking controversy as air force winds. What's coming in for a landing here in line think he fired off a tweet insulting lending may air safety kind he called Emma Stone cold loser. I the president of course was returning punched the air Condit ahead of the president's trip here. I compare the president to up passes now leased or how long running he's so not terribly surprising that the war of words is continuing. But of course there's still controversy hanging in the air over president tried calling Megan Markel. Nasty when he heard about house criticisms she made at hand the president of course says. That he was taken out of contact that doesn't. Fed nice things about Megan Markel but as he can seat temporarily the president not keeping his opinions to himself. I showing that this trip is sure to be full of more controversial statements from president. Yes and pretty controversial but right now things are going pretty smooth what was it like. This seemed to seeds from presidents from meeting the queen this morning. Since you were there yet Kimberly. There are those side controversies but here it is eight fast did manage I would bucking ham palace behind me the present game came here landing. I'm in marine whiny in the garden here he was greeted. By the queen Daryn the president and the First Lady really seems to be enjoying themselves in all of this ceremony just seemed. To go off without a hitch there was an 81 and 82 gun salute. Hi there without formal welcome ceremony and then of course most interesting thing is really happening behind closed doors. I went pretty weak inside Buckingham Palace for a private lunch with the queen's.

