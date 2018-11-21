-
Now Playing: Teddy bear care, pardoned turkeys and World Toilet Day: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Giraffe cub, migrants and a snowy meadow: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: American believed to have been killed by isolated tribe in India: Reports
-
Now Playing: A turkey's press conference, wildfire battle, rebels rest: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Police help cat locked out of Prime Minister Theresa May's office
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new documentary about Meghan Markle's new royal life
-
Now Playing: Trump's statement of support for Saudi Crown Prince suspected in journalist's death
-
Now Playing: Woman who fell to her death on cruise did not want to go: Family
-
Now Playing: Trump defends US-Saudi Arabia bond amid Khashoggi updates
-
Now Playing: Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal baby will make history
-
Now Playing: North Korea detonates DMZ guard posts at southern border
-
Now Playing: At least 43 killed in bombing of Afghan religious celebration: Officials
-
Now Playing: This is London's newest skyscraper
-
Now Playing: Family of woman who fell to her death on cruise ship demands answers
-
Now Playing: Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego spews red-hot rock and ash into the sky
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship death remains mystery
-
Now Playing: Men from deadly Costa Rica rafting disaster speak out
-
Now Playing: Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire