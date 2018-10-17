Transcript for Turkish officials say there is mounting evidence in case of Jamal Khashoggi

Let's get to that growing crisis over that missing Washington Post journalist who appears to have been murdered inside the Saudi consulate in his stumble. Turkish officials say mounting evidence indicate Jamal could show he's death is tied to the Saudi regime. But president trump is emphasizing the Saudi denials and he says the saudis are innocent. Until proven guilty we have team coverage on this Molly hunters in is stumble Karen Travers is outside of the White House Molly I want to start with you. What's the latest on the investigation here. Hey Diane that straight so I just actually want to bring you closer to the consular residents you can see it's a massive media stunts. We just come with me for seconds you can get a little bit closer. Hoping not to walk through too many shots here. Fit that white building that's the counselor residents and Turkish officials say that David Schumacher showed he went missing. A black man in some other cars traveled from the consulate it's just on the road. To this consular residents that we don't know actually what evidence. Has been found if any we did you see a bunch of guys in white suits all kind of forensic investigative team the investigative team Dan. Has been trying to get in here for several day if they finally did today so hopefully. Some answers are coming by Diane like we've been talking about the last few weeks. Anything from the Turkish government has been coming in the form of anonymous Turkish leaks to media about American Media but also Turkish media. An ABC news just hasn't seen any evidence we haven't seen any idea we haven't seen any video and we certainly haven't seen any forensic evidence that we can confirmed. All right and Karen you know given that that we keep hearing accusations that the saudis are involved in this but it seems like now officials are coming out and speaking on this the president. Has come down and he seems to be standing by the saudis on this. The Saudi leadership Diana presidents that Saudi Arabia's king salmon on Monday and he spoke to his son crown prince Mohamed bin summit on Tuesday and the president said that they both denied any knowledge of what happened in the Turkish Consulate and that's an important distinction there at the president is saying that any punishment any action against Saudi Arabia would depend on whether or not they knew about this and for now. To and he seems to be taking his denials at face value the pro. And yesterday in a very long interview with these Associated Press made an interesting comparison he was talking about the case of jamarcus show he and potential Saudi involvement. And compared it to Brett Cavanaugh here's what he had to say he say here we go again with you know you're guilty until proven in this. I don't like that we just went through that would justice Kavanagh and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned so we've seen this pattern from the president Diane where somebody he has a relationship with somebody that he had at considers an ally. Deny something he takes that at face value on this one though he's going to be under a lot of pressure from Republicans on Capitol Hill to do something about this to send a very strong message to Saudi Arabia but for now the president is sending his bar at if he says he didn't know the crown prince as he didn't know. That's good enough for him right now. Anna Molly you know the secretary of state went out there to look into all of this heat commented on is not too long ago. What's the latest on that has he made any headway. Well ahead and weigh at least I haven't seen any evidence that just going up quite apparent that really quickly Diane. It's not the first time that we've seen it's not stand by his Saudi allies. You know we sot businessman being rounded up last fall we style women activists being jailed. And we saw Saudi Arabia kidnap a sitting prime minister the Lebanese prime minister and president trump really didn't do anything. And this week he's only reaffirmed not only to strengthen that relationship but also the fact. That the US will continue to sell billions of dollars of weapons that Saudi Arabia right now is using in that war. In Yemen but as far as secretary Pompeo heat pushed back against that notion which Karen just spoke about. Saying we're not taking him at face value we're not giving anyone the benefit of the doubt all we're doing is allowing the saudis. To continue their investigation. They ran the saudis have had two weeks. And all they've said is that no no Jamal can show he actually walked out of that conflict on his and on October 2. And he's saying the saudis have promised candy he spoke with and the activists spoke with the king when he was in Riyadh yesterday they promised in a timely and thorough investigation but Diane. At least as far as we're concerned in the last two weeks it's been anything but timely. So my of these reports that the saudis would release a report claiming responsibility. Does that all seem like it's not gonna happen anymore. So that's been one and there are reports of queries in the last couple of days a source has told ABC news that the saudis were finally ready to. Take responsibility to come out with a report in say it was an interrogation. Gone terribly wrong but Diane what that would mean is that the saudis have been lying to us. For the last two weeks. Whether that report is coming or not I'm not sure. It's certainly the comments that Karen just spent about the fact that president chump essentially gives cover to his Saudi allies possibly make fat. Less likely I will pay about that Pompeo is heading back to DC right now and when he met and cried this morning with president airlines. And the foreign minister he certainly would have had questions for them about all the Intel that's been leaking so that he can take that back to DC. And talk to people there their atoms are gonna have plenty of questions for Karen when he gets back thank you so much to both of you.

