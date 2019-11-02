Transcript for Turmoil in Venezuela

I'm good at little in Caracas for both sides here continue to escalate the tensions over the weekend was on to put up by the auto he was on the Venezuelan coast. And it was carrying out military exercises saying he is preparing for some type of military invasion he also said. That this country has bought more missiles on the other hand we solve the other presidents of this country one wide though. Urging the armed forces to accept humanitarian aid. That aid has been amassed on the Venezuela Colombia border several tons of aid from the United States and we also got a look. At its contents it includes several Venezuelan staples rice corn flour used to make the traditional Venezuelan audit by or corn cake. And then they put us motherhood he had eagle on state TV and explain why he is not accepting this aid and basically he said. Venezuela. Is not a beggar and it's not looking for a handout but there was an embarrassing moment for mother road during that press conference and the lights went out. He has struggled to maintain this country's infrastructure and so that really manifested itself. Fearing that live. A press conference on state TV all of this is coming ahead of what we expect to be more massive anti government protests scheduled for tomorrow. Cody let go ABC news cannot pass Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.