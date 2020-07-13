Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Twin giant pandas celebrate 1st birthday
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:33","description":"Jiajia and Yuanyuan celebrated their first birthday at a breeding center in China's Shaanxi province.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71753363","title":"Twin giant pandas celebrate 1st birthday","url":"/International/video/twin-giant-pandas-celebrate-1st-birthday-71753363"}