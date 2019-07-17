Transcript for Twins conjoined at the head successfully separated

We got some good news is morning about some conjoined twins we understand. Hours after Aaron fifty hours about it during the operation there surgery and it took a lot a lot of manpower. Tenet it is a joy to bring you such a positive story this morning. True you Vermont two two year old conjoined twins from populist on soft spot and mile walk. They have been successfully separated these two goes. Joined by that crane is bite us Goss had never seen each other have never seen each other's faces before they were born by caesarean section. That father died shortly off today. That month had given bus. Now they have been taken to London to the great Ormond street Children's Hospital it's a well as. Leading the pioneering a hospital. And in this kind of surgery. It took them at three different surgeries. Fifty hours and take till a hundred stock interior may have some kind of gritty ground breaking tech was involved. They used to be our virtual reality to create a two recreates. Twins' skulls that this surgeons could practice. Because of who assess Skiles on the blood vessels were fused I mean the scaled. All of all of bed that the difficulty in in the complex did the surgery. It is is mind Bo they mail safe used 3-D printing to help rebuild. That vest skulls there a couple of complications in this century. One of the twins had a blood clot the others. Heart rate dropped I'm how to strike but the twins have been successfully. Separated and and you guys come began so really really great happy story for for us to bring you this morning that is really great I love that story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.