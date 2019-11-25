Transcript for Uber loses license to operate in London

Oh aren't suffering a major blow today as transit officials in London decided not to extend the ride share operator's license in the city. Transport for London which regulates taxi and for higher services says over had shown a pattern of failures which the passenger safety at risk. Among the issues security breaches that have allowed unauthorized drivers to pick up passengers. Hoover is appealing the decision and can operate in London. During the appeal process.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.