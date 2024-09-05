Ugandan Olympic runner dies after partner sets her on fire: Police

Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, who placed 44th in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, had burns on 80% of her body, according to police.

September 5, 2024

