UK gives 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

More
U.K. health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first recipient was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week.
2:59 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK gives 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:59","description":"U.K. health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first recipient was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74601081","title":"UK gives 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/International/video/uk-1st-doses-covid-19-vaccine-74601081"}