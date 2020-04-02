UK announces goal to end sales of diesel, hybrid and gasoline cars by 2035

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at a launch event for a United Nations climate summit, said new sales of these vehicles will end over the next 15 years.
0:32 | 02/04/20

