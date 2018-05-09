Transcript for UK charges 2 men in nerve agent poisoning

Hi this is ABC news live onion panel in London now according to Scotland Yard today marks the most significant moment so far in what's being one of the most complex and intensive investigations that they've ever undertaken. In count to terrorism policing. The British prime minister in the last few hours saying that they've identified members of the GU Russian military agents as responsible and this is the Pratt. Now let's send to the Russian poisoning mystery. Alexander petrol. Andrus lamb board she wrote the two Russian nationals have been named as prime suspects in the poisoning of former Russian spy said ace Grupo and he's tool to yulia. The priest now saying there is sufficient evidence which constitute man over the attack. Which took place in Salisbury England in month and this was a scene in march of this year. When sick and you know it's a policy and walking through the town after reaching at the restaurant. Shortly afterwards they were found slumped on a pop bands and rushed to hospital. Police later discovered a top secret highly toxic military grade nerve agent know what you have been dab in the dorm all. Of that moment just reminded us that they had been part responsible with Moscow. After intensive capped weeks both father and tools that was left. Out of hospital must have secretly patient and police now want to and aren't these two men as a key suspects saying they have enough evidence to charge them with attempted murder. And comfort sentiment. Please also sank the two would likely traveling using aliases and that means in truth in that are identified him Russia. The would be unlikely to be extradited and face a cold. These are the images of the police have now released this is the second of march the two men land at Gatwick airport traveling to Central London. Check into it tile. And then in the afternoon the next day a scene traveling by train to Salisbury the day before the crime took place. Police say they have cctv images of the men and sold re that day. Fast forward to Sunday the fool that day they attack the two men troubled parts of sultry. That's when the police say they sprayed this military grade nerve agents onto the doorknob. Of this group outs house demand and return to London had to Heathrow airport apply back to Moscow. Police in now also linking the poisoning an attack on the thirtieth of June when tools dentist and Charlie Rose early fell ill and that's about eight miles from Salisbury missed -- died in hospital few days later mr. Rooney. Was discharged as I say please now linking the two saying the same strain of nerve agent was used in both incidents and is now full and part of one investigation. The Russians responded saying good names and photographs mean nothing to them. And the British should stop making public accusations but prime minister to reason night telling parliament the government has obtained a European arrest warmth of the two men. Well issue and in to pull written. For ABC news life and impanel in London.

