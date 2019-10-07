Transcript for UK PM confirms resignation of British ambassador to US

Mr. speaker this morning I have spoken to sit him down. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position. The hole captain hicks rightly gave its full support to the game on Tuesday. The game has given. It's a kid has given a lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and we owe him an enormous debts at practice. Let's government depends on public sentence. Able to give full and frank that finds I want cool off public servants to have the confidence to be able to do that. The house will reflect on the importance of defending our values and principles particularly when they are under pressure.

