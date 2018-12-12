Transcript for UK PM Theresa May faces vote of no confidence over Brexit

It's a grand Brady has could and that is received 48 passes and his Vivendi's. So that would not be effective confidence in my leadership of the conservative policy. Idol contest that fate with everything all right gulps. I've been of them at the concession policy for forty years. I access to an activist accounts. And he shot administer. Secretary that's now as prime minister. I still wants to be vetoed because I could be in the conservative vision for this future. A thriving economy. With no way that's no policy left behind. A stronger society. Where everyone can make nice to talents. Old wis the national interest. I dot this crucial element in our history. That means securing a flex its deal that did of those on the results of the EU referendum. Taking back control of older schools money that protecting jobs all security. Adopt precious union as we do said. Through good times and the velocity is quite passionate belief that sought to. There's a bright future lies ahead for our country has not waived. And it is now we've been all girls. I spent yesterday meeting Johnson Merkel prime minister of Russia pressed it to us president you. To address the incidence and he's half with the facts don't. We are making progress. I was due to travel to dump in this office to continue that work that will not remain haven. To make the case might leadership with my parliamentary qualities. A change of leadership in the conservative policy now we'll put our country's future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it. And you need to wouldn't be in place by the activists to January legal deadline. So a leadership election risks had to vote of wrecks it negotiations to opposition MPs in parliament. The new data wouldn't have time to read associated with told agreement and get the legislation through parliament by the 29 launch. Civil and assess this tax was have to be extending a recent article fifty. Today. Or even stopping bricks. When people want us to get on it. Under the leadership in action would not change the fundamentals of the negotiation. Or the parliamentary arithmetic. Weeks spent ten and also the palms would only create motivation. Just as we should be standing to get just our country. None of them would be in the national interest. The any people whose interests would be set on Jeremy Kool Aid and Jill but don't. The British people want to schedule with games and they want us to focus on the other vital issues that I just to. Building a stronger economy. Delivering those laws public services on the news on the Disney. These the public's priorities. And they must be the conservative policies priorities to. We must and we show did it on the referendum. And seize the opportunities that lie ahead. But the conservatives must not a single issue policy. Weak auto policy of the whole nation. Moderate pragmatic. Main street committee aides to reunite our country and building a country that woods one. The agenda I set out in life speech outside its front tool. Did favoring the bricks it people people building a country that works but it. I activated myself on the staggering to the east cost ever since I became prime minister and I stunt ready to finish that Jill.

