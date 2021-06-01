Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for UK police ram car to end pursuit
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:00","description":"The driver was taken into custody and jailed for 22 months.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75082414","title":"UK police ram car to end pursuit","url":"/International/video/uk-police-ram-car-end-pursuit-75082414"}