UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care at London hospital

More
The prime minister was hospitalized on Sunday with complications from the coronavirus, and was moved to intensive care today after his condition worsened.
1:58 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care at London hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"The prime minister was hospitalized on Sunday with complications from the coronavirus, and was moved to intensive care today after his condition worsened.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70011778","title":"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care at London hospital","url":"/International/video/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-intensive-care-london-70011778"}