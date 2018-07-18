UK prime minister's heated exchange with Labour Party leader over Brexit

More
"[Jeremy Corbyn] is just plain wrong on his interpretation of what's happening," Theresa May said.
2:42 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK prime minister's heated exchange with Labour Party leader over Brexit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56667682,"title":"UK prime minister's heated exchange with Labour Party leader over Brexit","duration":"2:42","description":"\"[Jeremy Corbyn] is just plain wrong on his interpretation of what's happening,\" Theresa May said.","url":"/International/video/uk-prime-ministers-heated-exchange-labour-party-leader-56667682","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.