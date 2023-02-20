Ukraine Ambassador to U.S.: 'It's a very brave move of the American president'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, about President Biden's visit to Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live