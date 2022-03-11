Ukraine says city of Irpin has been freed from Russian control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is open to compromising with Russia to reach a peace deal, as Ukrainian officials say the city of Irpin has been liberated from Russian control.

