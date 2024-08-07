Ukraine launches major attack inside Russia

In the largest incursion since the start of the war more than two years ago, Ukraine has taken control of a number of villages in the border area of Russia’s Kursk region.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live