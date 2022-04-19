Ukrainian woman who lost legs in blast shares 1st dance with new husband

Oksana, a Ukrainian woman who lost both of her legs and four fingers after an explosion in late March, shared a first dance with her new husband, Viktor, at a Lviv hospital.

