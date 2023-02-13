Uncovering the abuse inside La Luz del Mundo

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke to director Jennifer Tiexiera and survivor Althea about the HBO docuseries “Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo” uncovering the church’s widespread abuse allegations.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live