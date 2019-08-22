Undersea explorers reveal new images of Titanic wreckage

More
New images from the Titanic wreckage have been revealed by explorers for the first time in almost 15 years.
1:04 | 08/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Undersea explorers reveal new images of Titanic wreckage
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"New images from the Titanic wreckage have been revealed by explorers for the first time in almost 15 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65119916","title":"Undersea explorers reveal new images of Titanic wreckage","url":"/International/video/undersea-explorers-reveal-images-titanic-wreckage-65119916"}