UNICEF communications officer on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Nearly all of Gaza's residents have been displaced since the start of the war with Hamas. Salim Oweis discusses what UNICEF is doing to help.

August 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live