Transcript for US accuses Russia of denying doctor to ex-Marine

Didn't we that was sent out by the US embassy in Moscow says Russian authorities refused added doctor checked him out. Paul Lehmann brother is worried for his well being. This is video Paul Wheatley and recorded on June 20 as he appeared in a baction courtroom and called on the government to help them come home to know by Michigan. US embassy in Russia this morning said his health is deteriorating. Paul's brother David Leland tells me he's worried he wants the Russian government to allow one doctor to make sure his brother gets the care he needs. While in Russian custody and he wants his brother's name cleared. Mr. Rea they can't make it clear. Political ought. The Interfax news agency reported that Russian deputy foreign minister. Sergey riot cop called for prisoner swap with the United States reportedly he won at the US to release pilot Constantin ocean. Who is serving a twenty year sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the country. However riot cops denied any such plans to other news outlet. But mr. speak out. Bartlett street right. This looks like Paul case is now region. I'll have grown that we cannot yeah. Apparently fluently. We now and it wresting custody for 180. By gates Kim Russell seven action news.

