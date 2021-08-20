Transcript for Former US Army interpreter afraid for his family trapped in Afghanistan

I can look thanks so much for joining us let me just start by saying that we're so sorry. To even imagine what your family must be going through right now. Thinking good I don't think you so much revenue need in his own gate. Yeah eight this situation which rate now. It was and predicted in on it and nobody knew what and I'm and everything just Wenzel browbeat and quickly. Have you heard from your family. In the past three days since the Taliban takeover. I'll I am not it dark day and by late. And the a word and I'll I didn't and they were here. Yeah and his union concerns. About what's up next. So tell me you still what are you seeing that makes you so worried about your family right now. And from mine amnesia and running gun that will whoop new Britain and on in the news beat Taiwan and our country. They are here not a year. Wendy again 02. Our house. Skirt remained. And Mets and believed to be it'll. Two years Bosnian. Now I know you've been on the front lines in Afghanistan since you're just sixteen years old. What's your reaction now seeing the Taliban take over to this come as a surprise to you or did you see this coming. Well. In Mecca beat Thornton scanning business and resumed and it no we nobody murder ain't Kenya but it's gonna and so rod be lead so quickly. In all we you nobody was ready broke out what we don't know once what went and what odds. All of this just Saturday within one and who did in our arms or not incident ends up on bond. Hundreds of what I'm done weren't and that I was. Well. In the current. And Ramsey right now it's something that you know not putting my so. And and ands and are concerned and our nation in its current and CE Randall won't Serbs and the game winner in and garments or. Wendy. International horses and a sense everybody's worry everybody was not. Thinking that this is an up and and in a gloves wit and Scott you know couple days. You say are concerned about the whole country what are your concerns. When you think about the future of Afghanistan. Oh we don't know that right now what lay out my understanding is on G. Uncertain future we don't know what and how whether they are when years achievement that they were made. Whether there'd again and eat chips that way it is right now or. Are we going to be in by ninety's or what scant how on you don't know we and they went and up a million each. And so what's your hope for your family and all of those tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans that are desperately. Trying to get out to UCF future for them in Afghanistan I do think there are only option is to leave. I'm this point I don't think I Steve each juror ordained in Afghanistan. What's your message today to the US government and those leading this mission to try to get people out like in my cheese it's been over key. She knocked out by meg to be too Gumbel rehear it should use whereas only cheese as news under process. And I've been trying to contact you know deep. UST. Two tribes in game insecure and update on your side but I don't get the answer what I'm looking for so my disease or and a you his government is doing all. Family mullah. We appreciate your time today thank you for that and for your service to this country wishing safety for your family in Afghanistan is so many they're living in fear at the moment. They use a month.

