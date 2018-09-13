Transcript for US bishops conference held at Vatican

Hey dad I might Hendry you're watching ABC news five were in London are watching the Vatican today that's our coverage this is meeting with a couple of high level US cardinals and bishops the delegation over to talk about clergy sex she. And revelations about cover up its net who's there it's cardinal Daniel tonight as he section of the US conferences of Catholic bishops. He requested the audience last night song revelations ex Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Had risen through church race despite allegations of sexual misconduct over known in the US and the Vatican also there is Cardinal Sean O'Malley from Boston he's the pope's top advisor. On clergy sex abuse. Now denied are looking for tickets are looking for a full fledged Vatican investigation into what they're calling from Carrick a fair. He's also looking for answers to questions about who knew what when who in the Vatican Vatican officials now. The Pope read this himself know about McCarrick at the time SaaS of the allegations are sex. Now last night she things happened Francis Scott had a thing is invited the presidents of the bishops' conferences from around the world. To join him in February at the Vatican for a global meeting on expected. Thank you get a thing that happened is that cardinal were all. Who is an apparent successor in Washington DC indicated he would travel to the Vatican two and courage but Francis to accept his resignation. Now why that matters cardinal were all. Is India see he was previously in Pennsylvania and he's facing a lot of scrutiny over what he might have known both about make Carrick but also. How he handled abusive priests while he was in Pittsburgh a massive brain injury or Briggs uses world. Of covering up the views while he was in Pennsylvania and now we're Ellis suggested the Vatican last week he met with France's then. His spokesperson did say that he would travel very thin but he's not aired today lots more updates. On this story coming checked on all of our class Barnes on abcnews.com. And we'll be back right here but lots more I'm Molly Centre in London and you're watching ABC news live.

