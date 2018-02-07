Transcript for US delegation met with North Korea to discuss next steps in denuclearization

ABC news has confirmed that US and North Korean officials met in the demilitarized zone Sunday for their first face to face talks cents is store comet summit. When president trump and can John them. Word of the meeting comes amid a multiple reports that Kim is still producing material for nuclear bombs and does not intend to fully. Still national security advisor John Bolton says the US has a plan. For North Korean to get rid of its nuclear weapons within one year.

