Transcript for US forces launch airstrike on Taliban days after agreement

Just how is often present drugs said he had had a very good conversation with the leader of the Todd a bond. About the peace deal that was signed lost weekend and cuts are to great fun fact. Which now it looks to be in that Jack indeed. The US military announcing it launched as strikes against the Taliban in response to the militant group attacking Afghan government forces. In Helmand Province. The attacks by the US today all of the fuss as strikes since bait sites took part in an agreements to reduce violence in Afghanistan. That paved the way for the historic deal lost week. When a tweet a spokesman for US forces Afghanistan confronting yes strikes describing it as a defensive strikes to disrupt town about a tax. He added we are committed to peace however that we have the responsibility to defend our Afghan national security forces pot in his. Warning the tot about it its intent on squandering this opportunity. And ignoring the will of the people for peace. We'll about peace agreement signed by the US and the Taliban covets a number of pacts including the withdrawal of around a thud of US forces in Afghanistan. In exchange for the talent on giving security guarantees preventing groups like al-Qaeda from operating in that area. About pot the town of unexpected the release of thousands of presidents. But the government says the deal and leave reflects two disgusting the release of prisoners on bad sides. To mimic laden ABC news London.

